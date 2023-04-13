Shilanski & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1,104.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,892 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.