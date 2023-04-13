Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.5% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $227.81 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.