The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $258.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.88. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $261.17.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,177 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.40.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

