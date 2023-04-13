Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 22,900 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 59,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,293 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,293 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

