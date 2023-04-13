Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $198.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.