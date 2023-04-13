Balentine LLC Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $94.26 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

