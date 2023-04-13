7,052 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average is $98.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

