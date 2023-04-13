Balentine LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,645 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 92,467 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of IVV opened at $409.93 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $451.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.26 and its 200-day moving average is $393.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
