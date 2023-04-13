Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 284 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59. The company has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.35.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

