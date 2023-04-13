IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.96.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Price Performance

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,550 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,547.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,677.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,512.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2,167.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

