Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 108 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $409.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.26 and a 200 day moving average of $393.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.