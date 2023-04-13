iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 122.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $409.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $451.97. The company has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

