Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.35.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.5 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $133.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

