Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 210.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

