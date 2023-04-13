Bank of Hawaii Buys 882 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock worth $1,736,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.