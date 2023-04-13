Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,934 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

