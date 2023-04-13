Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,686 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Insider Activity at General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

