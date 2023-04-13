NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $5,719,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $202,140,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $123.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

