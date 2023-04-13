Naviter Wealth LLC Has $784,000 Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. State Street Corp boosted its position in JD.com by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,990,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in JD.com by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,931,000 after buying an additional 2,024,813 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,302,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in JD.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,648,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,513,000 after buying an additional 135,358 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on JD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

