Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Electric Power by 156.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,325,000 after buying an additional 693,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

AEP opened at $94.26 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

