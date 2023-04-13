Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after purchasing an additional 574,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,500,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.34. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

