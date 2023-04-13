Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average is $101.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

