Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 113,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

NYSE PFE opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

