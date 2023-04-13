Burleson & Company LLC Buys 25,808 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,808 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

