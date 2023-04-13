Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

