Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.