First Interstate Bank Sells 187 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Interstate Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of V opened at $227.81 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $428.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.72.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

