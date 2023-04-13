Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $227.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $428.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.72.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Profile



Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

