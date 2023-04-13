Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

