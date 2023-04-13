The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.1% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

