Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 47,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,987,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $828,542,000 after purchasing an additional 36,691 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $227.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.72. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $428.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

