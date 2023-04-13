Progressive Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of V stock opened at $227.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.72.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

