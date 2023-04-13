Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 117 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.90.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $304.96 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

