Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.3 %

Cummins stock opened at $232.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

