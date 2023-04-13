Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMP opened at $304.96 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.62 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.90.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

