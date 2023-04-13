Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cummins by 39.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cummins by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after buying an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Price Performance

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

CMI opened at $232.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.22. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

