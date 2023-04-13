Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $269,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,062,000 after buying an additional 522,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

