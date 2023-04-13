Naviter Wealth LLC Has $640,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Shares of EXR opened at $163.42 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.49 and its 200 day moving average is $158.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.