Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $212.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.12. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

