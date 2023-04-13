Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after purchasing an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $80.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.