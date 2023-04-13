Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.07

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It operates through the Haematology, Immunology, and Specialty Care segments. The Haemotology segment focuses on haemophilia medicines Elocta and Alprolix. The immunology segment offers treatment for serious, disabling, and life-threatening diseases.

