Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.0 %

CL opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

