American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

Shares of AWK opened at $150.82 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.07 and its 200-day moving average is $146.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

