Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $85.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

