Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Invests $6.92 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $409.93 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $451.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.35. The company has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

