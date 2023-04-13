TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after acquiring an additional 328,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,944,000 after acquiring an additional 288,998 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

