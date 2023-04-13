Threadgill Financial LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

