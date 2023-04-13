Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

