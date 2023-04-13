Hemington Wealth Management Has $772,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

HD opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

