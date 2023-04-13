Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $596.95 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,727,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 949,870 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Alphabet worth $596,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

